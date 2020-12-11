UPDATE - Survey Shows 58% of Russians Trust Putin - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Fifty-eight percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, down from 60 percent a week ago, the Moscow-based FOM pollster said on Friday.

The share of those who do not trust the president rose by 1 percentage point to 31 percent, while 11 percent were undecided.

The survey was conducted among 4,000 adults from December 4-6.

The poll also found that 61 percent of those sampled approved of Putin's performance, down 2 points from the week before. Twenty-five percent had a negative view of it and 14 percent were unsure.

A survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 66.

1 percent of Russian citizens. Another 29.5 percent said that they did not have confidence in the president.

Respondents were also asked about their approval of the president's work. Findings show that 60.5 percent of people approve of Putin's performance, while 29.8 percent felt the opposite.

The poll was conducted from November 30 to December 6 among respondents aged over 18 daily over the telephone. The margin of error does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.