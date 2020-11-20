UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Survey Shows 59% Of Russians Trust President Putin - Pollster

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, Moscow-based polling organization Fond Obshchestvennoye Mneniye (Public Opinion Foundation) said on Friday.

From November 13-15, the foundation conducted a national telephone survey, which was based on a random choice of mobile and corded phone numbers of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 1.9 percent.

According to the poll, 59 percent of respondents indicated that they trusted Putin, 28 percent did not, and 10 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 62 percent of respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 23 percent expressed the opposite opinion and 15 percent were unsure.

A poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 67.1 percent of Russian citizens.

Respondents were shown a list of politicians and asked to choose one they trust and one they do not trust, with 29.1 percent saying that they do not trust Putin.

Respondents were also asked about their approval of the politicians' work. Findings show that 61.5 percent of people approve of Putin's work, as opposed to 28.8 percent of those who disapprove of it.

The poll was conducted from November 9-15 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 daily over telephone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

