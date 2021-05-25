UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Swedish Airline SAS To Reroute Planes To Avoid Airspace Of Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Swedish Airline SAS to Reroute Planes to Avoid Airspace of Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Swedish airline SAS Airlines said on Monday that it would avoid the airspace of Belarus based on the recommendations of the country's transport authorities after the incident with a Ryanair plane.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish transportation watchdog recommended that Swedish airlines avoid the Belarusian airspace.

"We will follow the instructions and reroute the flights that are concerned," the company said, as quoted by AFP.

Later on Monday, AFP cited a statement obtained from German airline Lufthansa, saying it was also suspending operations in Belarus airspace "given the dynamics of the current situation."

Related Topics

German Company Belarus From

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

30 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Be ..

3 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Teachers in S.Korea Deem Masks Impair ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.