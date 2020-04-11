UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Swiss Embassy Says Minimizing Humanitarian Impact Of Sanctions Remains Essential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Swiss Embassy Says Minimizing Humanitarian Impact of Sanctions Remains Essential

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) MOSCOW, April 10 (Sputnik)- It is important to mitigate the unintentional humanitarian consequences of sanctions that are imposed on countries not only during the current COVID-19 pandemic, but in general, Tobias Privitelli, the deputy head of the Swiss diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik.

In late March, the permanent UN representatives of Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, and Venezuela sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of unilateral sanctions on several countries amid the global pandemic. However, a Russia-drafted General Assembly resolution calling for solidarity and global sanctions relief was blocked last week by the US, EU, UK, Ukraine, and Georgia.

"Regarding the effects of international sanctions, Switzerland has consistently been highlighting the importance of minimizing any unintended consequences they may have, especially in the humanitarian field. In the past, Switzerland has been one of the leading contributors to the concept of 'targeted' or 'smart' sanctions, which precisely aim at avoiding unintended consequences of sanctions on the civilian population," Privitelli said.

Humanitarian goods never fall under the Swiss sanctions' regime on other states, while the provision of humanitarian aid is regularly excluded from the restrictive measures, according to the diplomat.

"Concerning Iran, Switzerland has been the first country to set up a payment mechanism for the export of humanitarian goods to Iran. The so-called Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) came into effect on February 27, 2020. A pilot transaction was successfully carried out at the end of January 2020. With the SHTA, Switzerland is helping to supply the Iranian population with agricultural commodities, food, medicines and medical equipment," Privitelli underlined, as Iran has gravely suffered from the outbreak of the COVID-19.

At the same time, the Swiss sanctions on Syria are largely in line with EU sanctions and include numerous exceptions, which were expanded in October in order to allow having the business ties necessary for the humanitarian organizations operating in Syria, according to the diplomat.

Related Topics

Assembly UK Resolution United Nations Syria Business Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Same Georgia Switzerland North Korea Cuba Venezuela January February March April May October 2020 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

32 minutes ago

Spain to hand out masks at metro stations as peopl ..

32 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stran ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.