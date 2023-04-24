UPDATE - Switzerland Closes Embassy in Khartoum, Evacuates Staff - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Switzerland has shut down the operation of the country's embassy in Khartoum due to security reasons and ongoing armed clashes in Sudan, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said, adding that the diplomatic staff had been evacuated to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

"For security reasons, we are closing our embassy in Khartoum. Our staff and their families have been evacuated & are safe. This was made possible thanks to a collaboration with our partners, in particular France. Thanks for their support," the Swiss Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The embassy has been closed since April 23, the ministry specified, adding that two diplomatic workers were on their way to Ethiopia, and the rest had been evacuated to Djibouti.

A number of other countries have also been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with African and middle Eastern nations via land and air transit due to the tense security situation in the country.

Planes of the Spanish air force with employees of the Spanish Embassy in Khartoum and other European and Latin American citizens on board departed from Sudan on Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

The Netherlands and Germany are also conducting mass evacuations from the Sudanese capital. The Dutch evacuation flight with citizens of different nationalities on board left Sudan earlier on Monday and is now on its way to Jordan.

The German air force evacuated 101 German citizens, their families, as well as citizens of other countries on the Airbus A321 plane that landed in Berlin on Monday after making a stopover in Jordan.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had also evacuated the second group of its nationals and their family members, that is 10 people, to Djibouti with Italy's assistance.

The French Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Paris had transported a total of 388 people from Sudan, adding that further evacuation measures were underway.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported that over 3,500 people had been injured.