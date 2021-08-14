UPDATE - Switzerland Reduces Staff in Afghanistan by Half to 3 People - Foreign Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Switzerland has reduced the number of employees in Afghanistan by half to just three amid the escalation of violence in the country, and intends to evacuate them soon, Elisa Raggi, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairs (DFAE), told Sputnik on Friday.

"Due to the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry has halved the number of Swiss employees in the country. As a result, three people remain in Kabul at the moment. The foreign ministry will transfer these people to another country as soon as possible," Raggi said.

Spain, for its part, announced the evacuation of its personnel and citizens remaining in Afghanistan, as well as Afghans who cooperated with the Spanish forces during the war in Afghanistan.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares has expressed today his great concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in light of the advance of the Taliban [a terrorist organization, banned in Russia] forces in their march toward Kabul and announced the start of repatriation of the embassy's personnel, of Spaniards who are left in the country, and those Afghans and their families who worked with us side by side," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan has recently suffered a spike in violence as the Taliban have begun an offensive across the country since the foreign forces began withdrawing after more than two decades of the war.

So far, militants have managed to take over major parts of the country's north and west, including 18 provincial capitals, and continue to target major cities.