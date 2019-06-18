UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving For Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said its observation post in Syria's Idlib had been shelled from the territory controlled by the Syrian government army. As a result of the shelling, three Turkish soldiers were slightly injured.

"We do not want a war between our and the Turkish troops. This is our principled position," Muallem said at a press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, commenting on the statement by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara would respond if its observation posts in Syrian Idlib were attacked.

All foreign servicemen must leave the territory of Syria, especially the US and Turkish ones, Muallem said.

"I want to emphasize that the fight against terrorism is the common responsibility of the entire international community.

All foreign troops, in particular US and Turkish, must leave the territory of Syria," he said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Russia and Iran for their assistance in fight against terrorism.

Since August 2014, the United States and its allies have conducted an operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq, operating in Syria without the consent of the country's authorities. The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the United States' presence in Syria was illegal, and urged Washington to withdraw troops.

Ankara has been long fighting Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria, claiming that they pose a threat to Turkish national security. Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is also a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey China Washington Iraq Beijing Idlib Same Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan August Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Gazprom Offers to Ukraine to Relaunch Gas Transit ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt allocates Rs48bln in PSDP 2019-20 for ..

3 minutes ago

Govt Modern High School inauguration on Wednesday

3 minutes ago

Police responsible for protection of life, proper ..

3 minutes ago

KP cabinet approves budget

3 minutes ago

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.