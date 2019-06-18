UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confrontation With Turkey - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem assured on Tuesday his Chinese partners in Beijing that Syria did not want a military confrontation with neighboring Turkey.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said its observation post in Syria's Idlib had been shelled from the territory controlled by the Syrian government army. As a result of the shelling, three Turkish soldiers were slightly injured.

"We do not want a war between our and the Turkish troops. This is our principled position," Muallem said at a press conference following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, commenting on the statement by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara would respond if its observation posts in Syrian Idlib were attacked.

All foreign servicemen must leave the territory of Syria, especially the US and Turkish ones, Muallem said.

"I want to emphasize that the fight against terrorism is the common responsibility of the entire international community.

All foreign troops, in particular US and Turkish, must leave the territory of Syria," he said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Russia and Iran for their assistance in fight against terrorism.

Since August 2014, the United States and its allies have conducted an operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq, operating in Syria without the consent of the country's authorities. The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that the United States' presence in Syria was illegal, and urged Washington to withdraw troops.

Ankara has been long fighting Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria, claiming that they pose a threat to Turkish national security. Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is also a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.