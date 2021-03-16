UPDATE - Syria Should Again Become Full Member of Global Community, LAS - Senior Russian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the League of Arab States (LAS), Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

Speaking to reporters on the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Slutsky said Russia continued to assist the Syrian settlement in all areas, including through political and diplomatic channels for the return of Damascus to the LAS.

"I am convinced that Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the Arab family. I hope that our contacts with the parliaments of the Arab League member states will become a powerful mechanism.

.. for the restoration of Syria's status in the LAS," the lawmaker said.

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in November 2011 amid the harsh suppression of opposition protests by the Syrian authorities.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced. In some areas of the countries, anti-militant security sweeps continue. At the moment, priority is given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.