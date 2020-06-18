UPDATE: Syria to Fight US Sanctions As Persistently As Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US sanctions are directed against the Syrian people and violate all possible international rules, the Syrians will resist the sanction pressure as persistently as terrorism, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump signed Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act at the end of 2019. This law took effect on June 1 and includes sanctions affecting almost all areas of the Syrian economy. The sanctions list was expanded on June 17, a total of 14 people were affected, including the spouse of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma Assad and his sister Bushra Assad, as well as 21 organizations.

"The Syrian people and the army, which have shown historical resilience against the American project, defending their sovereignty... this people will resist their sanctions with the same stubbornness that they fought terrorism," the ministry said.

"Washington's statements are the most blatant manifestation of lies to cover up their terror, which shed the blood of Syrians," it said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday that US sanctions would not affect cooperation between Moscow and Damascus, including military - in the fight against terrorism in Syria.