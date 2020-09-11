UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

UPDATE - Syrian Air Defense Systems Downed Most Israeli Missiles Over City of Aleppo - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Syrian defense systems managed to down the majority of Israeli missiles fired at the city of Aleppo, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Friday.

In the early hours of the day, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that the air defense systems were repelling the Israeli attack on Aleppo.

"At 1:30 a.m. local time [22:30 GMT on Thursday], Israel carried out a missile attack on the outskirts of Aleppo. Our air defense systems have repelled the attack and downed the majority of missiles," the source said in a statement.

From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of the Syrian national sovereignty.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The situation is even more complicated by the involvement of foreign nations, including Israel.

