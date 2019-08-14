UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Syrian Army Frees 2 Towns In Idlib On Route To Key Rebel Stronghold In South - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:50 PM

UPDATE - Syrian Army Frees 2 Towns in Idlib on Route to Key Rebel Stronghold in South - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces liberated two towns in Syria's rebel-held northeastern province of Idlib on Wednesday and are advancing toward the city of Khan Shaykhun, the militants' key strategic stronghold, local media reported.

On Sunday, Syrian troops liberated the town of Hobait, a strategically important town in Idlib. By establishing control over Hobait, the government forces gained access to Khan Shaykhun, roughly six miles away.

According to Syria's Sham FM radio broadcaster, government forces gained control of Kafr Ain and Hass, two villages to the east of Hobait. 

Later in the day, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that in total, four villages were liberated in Syria's northeast by government forces.

"Syria's Armed Forces ... have taken control of [four villages, including Kafr Ain and Hass] and have defeated the armed terrorist groups based there," the military source said.

In early August, Syria's government forces declared that they were resuming military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, citing the militants' refusal to observe a ceasefire deal, which had gone into effect on August 1, by launching several attacks on civilians in nearby areas.

Terrorist organizations operating in Idlib include the Nusra Front and Islamic State (both banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib August Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

1 hour ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

2 hours ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.