UPDATE - Syrian Constitutional Committee To Include Representatives Of Northeast - US Special Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

UPDATE - Syrian Constitutional Committee to Include Representatives of Northeast - US Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Representatives of Syria's northeast will take part in the freshly formed Constitutional Committee, US Special Envoy James Jeffrey said in a press briefing.

"Of course," Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Originally, the question was about the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their role in the committee. Meanwhile, Sputnik had obtained the list of the committee's members and did not find any SDF representatives there. When a Sputnik correspondent approached Jeffrey later with a request to clarify whether he really meant SDF, the diplomat said that he was speaking about Syria's northeast.

"No. Hold on. I never said that. We never said that. SDF, first of all, is a military, is a militia. It's not gonna be, SDC [Syrian Democratic Council, a political wing of SDF] is one of many political entities. What I said was that the northeast would be represented. They're already some people from the northeast in the third, 50 people, chosen by the UN. And I also said that they're less represented than other areas.

So, those are the two things I said," Jeffrey told Sputnik.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said that the body would be convened in the coming weeks. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday that the inaugural meeting of the committee in Geneva had been tentatively set for October 30.

In May, Bassam Saker, Member of Presidential Committee at the Syrian Democratic Council - the SDF's political wing - told Sputnik about the need for the opposition's participation in the constitutional committee.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

