UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives In Tunisia On Working Visit - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 03:50 AM

UPDATE - Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit - Ministry

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Tunisia on a working visit, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Nabil Ammar, minister of foreign affairs... today received Faisal Mekdad, Syria's foreign minister... who is on a working visit to our country," the ministry said on social networks.

Earlier, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the upcoming visit by Syria's top diplomat, said it was designed to show the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore full-fledged relations.

Media reported last week that the visit will take place amid the appointment of Tunisia's ambassador to Syria, Mohammed al-Mahzibi.

His credentials were sent to Damascus.

Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a joint statement of the Syrian and Tunisian authorities, that Damascus decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising the level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.

Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Visit Tunis Tunisia February April Top Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

2 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

3 hours ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.