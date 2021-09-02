UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Syrian Gov't Troops In Aleppo Come Under Militant Fire 3 Times - Reconciliation Center

Thu 02nd September 2021

UPDATE - Syrian Gov't Troops in Aleppo Come Under Militant Fire 3 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey carried out three attacks on the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces by militants of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey were registered in the Tell Rifaat district of the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 23 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the past 24 hours (according to the Syrian side, 20 attacks).

Ten attacks were registered in the Idlib province, 10 attacks in Latakia, and three in Aleppo.

Rear Adm. Kulit said Russian military police units continue patrols in the Aleppo province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

