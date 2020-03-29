UrduPoint.com
Sun 29th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

UPDATE - Syrian Health Ministry Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Syrian Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday the country's first death from the new coronavirus, state media reported.

A woman died in a hospital soon after being admitted as an emergency patient, the SANA news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Her test for COVID-19 came back positive.

The ministry later confirmed four more infections with the virus, in addition to the five active cases, taking the country's total to ten.

The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, closing public spaces and shutting land borders, and will suspend travel between provinces for two weeks starting Tuesday.

