UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Syrian President Assad, Abkhazia's Ambassador Discussed Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Syrian President Assad, Abkhazia's Ambassador Discussed Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Abkhazia's Ambassador to Syria Bagrat Khutaba discussed bilateral cooperation, the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Khutaba officially assumed the post of Abkhazia's ambassador to Syria on July 22.

"The Syrian president and Abkhazia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the friendly states in various spheres, such as the economy, culture, tourism and sports," the ministry said.

The ceremony of presenting credentials was also held at a gala reception at Assad's presidential palace.

"President of Syria Bashar Assad expressed words of respect to Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania and wished the entire Abkhazian people peace and prosperity," the Foreign Ministry said.

Syria recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and also established diplomatic relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval in May 2018.

Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008. Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, Vanuatu and Tuvalu followed suit.

Related Topics

Sports Syria Independence Tuvalu Nauru Vanuatu Venezuela May July August 2018 Post

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

5 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

5 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.