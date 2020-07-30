SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Abkhazia's Ambassador to Syria Bagrat Khutaba discussed bilateral cooperation, the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Khutaba officially assumed the post of Abkhazia's ambassador to Syria on July 22.

"The Syrian president and Abkhazia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the friendly states in various spheres, such as the economy, culture, tourism and sports," the ministry said.

The ceremony of presenting credentials was also held at a gala reception at Assad's presidential palace.

"President of Syria Bashar Assad expressed words of respect to Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania and wished the entire Abkhazian people peace and prosperity," the Foreign Ministry said.

Syria recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and also established diplomatic relations with Sukhum and Tskhinval in May 2018.

Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on August 26, 2008. Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, Vanuatu and Tuvalu followed suit.