UPDATE - Syrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, leaving one soldier injured, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"As a result of the artillery fire opened by terrorists at the positions of the government troops near the settlement of Dadat in the province of Aleppo, one Syrian soldier has been injured," Kulit said at a press briefing on late Wednesday.

According to the Russian military official, Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times within the past 24 hours.

Rear Adm. Kulit added that the Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Raqqa and Al Hasakah provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements with illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.