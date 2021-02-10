MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 27 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (11), Aleppo (1) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.