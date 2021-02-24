MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 28 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 28 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (11 attacks), Latakia (9), Aleppo (6) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 23.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.