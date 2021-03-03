UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 23 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (2) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Karpov said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

