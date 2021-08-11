UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (5), Aleppo (4) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Kulit said Turkey-controlled militants fired at positions of the Syrian government troops in the province of Idlib and in Aleppo.

The mortar attacks left two Syrian servicemen injured.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

5 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

4 hours ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

4 hours ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

4 hours ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.