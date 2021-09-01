MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 24 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (3), Aleppo (3) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian serviceman was wounded as a result of the shelling of government troops' positions by terrorists in the area of the locality of Bakdina, Idlib province.

Russian military police are reported to continue patrolling in the Membij area of Aleppo province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.