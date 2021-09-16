UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (10), Aleppo (1) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Kulit said two attacks by illegal armed groups operating in the territory controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces were recorded in the Tell Rifaat area of Aleppo province.

In addition, the positions of the Syrian government forces near the village of Vastia were subjected to mortar shelling.

He said there were no casualties among Syrian servicemen.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

