MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 9 times over the past 24 hours, one Syrian soldier was wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, three in Aleppo and three in Latakia," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian soldier was wounded in the Idlib province as a result of sniper fire.

"Measures to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province continue. With the mediation of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, 165 people have settled their status" in three settlements, he said.

"A total of 110 pieces of weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.