UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 12 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 12 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twelve shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm.

Kulit said.

"Eleven attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, one in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

