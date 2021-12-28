MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"One shelling attack was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. In Aleppo province, terrorists from positions in the Kafer Khani area fired at the positions of government troops from ATGMs near the settlement of Urum-Es-Sugra," Rear Adm.

Zhuravlyov said.

He said one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of shelling by terrorists.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.