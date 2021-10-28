UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

UPDATE - Taiwan President Says Threat From China Increasing Every Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN that the threat from China is constantly growing.

The threat from Beijing is increasing "every day," Tsai said.

She said she hopes for US support in the event of an attack.

Taiwan has been ruled independently from China since 1949.

Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own democratically elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

