UPDATE - Tajik Village Resident Killed in Armed Incident on Border With Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) During an armed incident on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on the Isfara-Batken road, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo died from a gunshot wound, the mayor's office of the city of Isfara told Sputnik.

"During a shootout between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards, a resident of the Tajik village of Khoji Alo, Obidjon Tuychiev, was lethally wounded," it said.

Five wounded were hospitalized in the central hospital of Isfara, two of them are border guards, it added.

A hospital of the city of Isfara told Sputnik that the total number of injured had increased to 17. Among them, 11 Tajik soldiers with one in critical condition, two civilians and four Kyrgyz citizens.

Isfara Mayor Bahovaddin Bahodourzoda's deputy, accompanying the city's head to the scene of the armed accident, suffered a gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day, a shooting erupted between border forces of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as the Tajik side blocked the area between two Kyrgyz towns, Batken and Isfana.