UPDATE - Tajikistan Extradites 80 Afghan Prisoners to Afghanistan - Kabul

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Tajik government has decided to extradite 80 Afghan prisoners to Afghanistan, the Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi said on Sunday.

"It is expected that 80 Afghan Nationals, who have been imprisoned in Tajikistan, will be extradited today [on Sunday] to the Afghan government to continue their sentence in the country," Ahmadi, wrote on Twitter.

According to Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan Mased Masum, the prisoners have been handed over to the Afghan government at country's northern border with Tajikistan in the province of Kunduz.

The Afghan government in its turn extradited several Tajik prisoners based on a bilateral agreement.

"Today 80 prisoners who had been imprisoned in Tajikistan for crimes related to drug trafficking, have been handed over to the Afghan government based on an agreement between the two countries," Masum said in statement.

Afghanistan and Tajikistan share a border that has been considered one of the main ways of traffickers.

Ahmadi said the request was made by the Afghan Foreign Minister in a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

