UPDATE - Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern Paktika Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced the capture of Sharana, the capital of the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika, on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, and other public buildings were under control of the Islamist movement. The militants also seized the armament of the government troops who switched sides.

Later in the day, the Taliban also seized the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest commercial hub in northern Afghanistan and center of the Balkh Province, the Associated Press reported, citing a local parliamentarian. The militants took over the governor's office and other facilities after the government troops surrendered.

On Friday, the organization said it seized the capital of Logar province, Pol-e Alam, located some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Kabul. On Saturday, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik that the Taliban have also captured Asadabad, the capital of the Kunar Province bordering Pakistan.

Currently, the government forces control only two major Afghan cities ” Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the militants seizing vast territories.