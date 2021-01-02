UPDATE - Taliban Kidnap 45 Bus Passengers in Western Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Taliban have abducted a bus with 45 passengers on board in Afghanistan's Herat province, Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the report, the attack unfolded around 7 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT).

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, citing Afghan police official Basir Rasouli, that the police had managed to secure the release of kidnapped passengers and the bus driver. Their number was reportedly 10 men, four women and a child, excluding the bus driver.