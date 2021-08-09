UPDATE - Tehran Considers Security of Persian Gulf as Red Line - Iranian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Iran will undertake all necessary measures to protect the Persian Gulf from the threats posed by the United Kingdom as Tehran considers the gulf's security a line that cannot be crossed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday.

On Friday, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said that Iran was behind a recent attack against the Mercer Street tanker. London will seek to hold Tehran accountable over its alleged involvement in the assault that claimed the life of one British citizen, Woodward said. The Japanese-owned tanker was attacked on July 29, which resulted in the death of two crew members.

"The security of the Persian Gulf is a red line for Iran. We will do everything possible to defend this waterway from dangers from such countries as the United Kingdom," Khatibzadeh said as quoted by the Fars News Agency.

Iran is concerned over the UK actions in the international waters, the spokesman said.

"My advice to the UK government is to pay attention to their own affairs and responsibilities," Khatibzadeh said.

The US, the EU states, and Israel were among the countries that suggested Iran appeared to be behind the attack on the tanker. Tehran has rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack.

Speaking on the allegations of the UK, Khatibzadeh said Iran would hold the kingdom responsible for not paying the debts.

"This is a debt that the United Kingdom has been owing to Iran for over 4 decades, and it was also confirmed by the British courts... if the British government refuses to pay ... , we will hold it responsible for nonpayment of its debt," the spokesman said as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Khatibzadeh did not specify, however, what debts he was talking about.