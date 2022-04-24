(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Japanese coast guard have found 10 people from a tourist boat that went missing off Japan's Hokkaido Island, with all of them confirmed dead, the Japanese media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Kazu 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal after leaving the Utoro port on Hokkaido for a three-hour excursion. The vessel had 26 people on board, including two children and two crew members.

Nine of the 10 people were found in the water or on nearby rocks about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from the location where the boat signaled the emergency, Kyodo news agency reported.

Early reports indicated that eight of the 10 found remained unconscious, but a few hours later all 10 people were confirmed dead.

A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the Kazu 1 suspected location. Few hours later the rescuers have been reinforced by the Japanese self-defense forces that have dispatched aircraft to assist the search for the remaining passengers and crew.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida interrupted his trip to the southwestern prefectures due to the incident and returned to Tokyo.