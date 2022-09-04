UPDATE - Ten People, Including Minor, Injured in Kazakhstan Amid Wildfires - Emergencies Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 4 (Sputnik) - At least ten people, including one minor, were injured amid major wildfires in northern Kazakhstan, according to the country's Ministry for Emergency Situations.

"There have been no fatalities among the population, or those extinguishing the fires. Ten people sustained injuries, burns, and poisoning of mild and moderate severity: five civilians, including one minor, one forestry worker, one worker of the akimat (mayor's office), three employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the ministry said on Sunday.

A major wildfire broke out in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province on Friday and spread quickly over a large swath of land, scorching 9,400 hectares (23,230 acres) by Saturday night.

Eleven freight trains and six passenger trains were delayed this weekend amid the fires. At least five firefighter trains are involved in extinguishing the Kostanay blaze.

Over 1,800 people have been evacuated. Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze.