UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 19 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 19 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 19 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Nineteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (13 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 16.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

