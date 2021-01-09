UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 23 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 23 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side's data, 16 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (11 attacks), Latakia (10), Hama (1) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah.

