MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (13 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (3) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of the shelling of government troops' positions by terrorists in the area of the settlement of Mallajah, Idlib province.

In addition, illegal armed groups operating in the territory of the Aleppo province controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces launched an artillery strike from the area of the Jibrin settlement on the positions of government forces in the area of the Maraanaz settlement.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.