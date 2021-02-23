UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 28 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 28 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 28 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (11), Aleppo (3) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 24.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

1 hour ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

1 hour ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

3 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

3 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.