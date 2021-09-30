UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 28 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 28 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (3), Hama (2) and Aleppo (9) ," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 15.

Kulit said efforts to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province continue. With the mediation of the Russian reconciliation center, 305 people settled their status and 120 pieces of weapons and more than 4,500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered over the past day in several localities.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

