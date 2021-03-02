MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (11 attacks), Latakia (13), Aleppo (2) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 21.

Rear Adm. Karpov said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.