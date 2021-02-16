UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 35 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 35 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (12), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 28.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.

