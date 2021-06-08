MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 45 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 45 attacks were recorded from the positions of the terrorist group Jabhat al - Nusra... of which 23 attacks were recorded in Idlib province, 9 attacks in Latakia province, 4 attacks in Aleppo province, and 9 attacks in Hama province," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a briefing.

It said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 36.

"Over the past day, there have been no reports of attacks by active illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey," the center said.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in the province of Aleppo from the checkpoint Jahir-al-Faukani to a point 8 km northwest of Kobani and back," it said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.