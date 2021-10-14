UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 8 Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone eight times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (1 attack), Aleppo (5), Hama (1) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Syrian side recorded no attacks.

Rear Adm. Kulit said efforts are continuing to stabilize the situation in Daraa province.

With the mediation of the Russian reconciliation center, 179 people in several localities settled their status over the past day; 72 pieces of weapons and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

