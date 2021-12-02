(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, two in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said that in November, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, 258 attacks by terrorists on the positions of government troops were recorded, 163 of them mortar, 47 from artillery and MLRS.

"As a result of shelling by terrorists from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone in November 2021, seven Syrian soldiers were killed. Six of them were killed by militant sniper fire. A total of 24 servicemen of the Syrian Armed Forces were injured, including 14 Syrian soldiers wounded by sniper shots," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.