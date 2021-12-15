UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out Six Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out Six Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, two in Latakia and one in Idlib," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

