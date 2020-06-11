UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE - Terrorists Shell Localities in Syria's Idlib - Reconciliation Center Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Hantutin, one shelling of Mellaja, one attack on the locality of Kafr Nabl in the Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He said that on June 10, the regular, sixteenth, joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the section of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone connecting the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place.

"For the first time, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol passed to the village of Jennakra in Idlib province, the length of the route was 40 kilometers," Shcherbitsky said.

According to him, no shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered over the past day.

