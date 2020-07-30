MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered three attacks on the settlements of Mellaja, Hazzarin in the province of Idlib, Bala in the province of Aleppo from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization," Marandidov said.

Marandidov said the Russian military police conducted patrols in the Deir Ez-Zor province.

"Units of the Russian military police continue the escorting of civilian vehicles on the section of the M4 highway between the settlements of Ain Issa and Tell Tamer, organized from May 25, 2020 by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in cooperation with local administrations in the Syrian provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah." he said.