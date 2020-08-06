MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered...

attacks on the settlements of Jabla, Ma'arrat Hurma, Kafr Nabl, Dadikh, Mellaja in the province of Idlib... from the direction of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization," Shcherbitsky said.

The localities of Kherbet-Jezraya, Urum al-Kubra and Arbikh in the province of Aleppo were also shelled, he said, adding that there had been a total of nine attacks on settlements in the two provinces.

The Russian military police conducted patrols in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo.