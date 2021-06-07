UPDATE - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Announce Birth of Baby Daughter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Sunday the birth of their second child, baby girl Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who will become a younger sister to 2-year-old Archie Harrison.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the couple's Archewell organization said in a statement.

The girl was born on Friday, June 4, at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

As specified in the statement, Lili was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II ” "whose family nickname is Lilibet" ” and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The statement came with a message of thanks from Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now on parental leave.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended congratulations to the couple.

"Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter," Johnson tweeted.

Labour leader Keir Starmer congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan as well, calling it "wonderful news."