UPDATE - Thirty-Eight Taliban Militants Killed by Afghan Forces in Kandahar - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A total of 38 members of the Taliban movement were killed in retaliatory attacks by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the southern Kandahar province, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"38 Taliban were killed and 12 others were wounded in Zheria and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province, yesterday," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan military also noted that 30 improvised explosive devices planted by the Taliban were discovered and defused.

Additionally, the ministry reported the deaths of 10 Taliban insurgents as a result of separate clashes in the Zheria district.

"#ANA repelled Taliban attacks in Zheria district of Kandahar province last night. 10 Taliban were killed and a large amount of their weapons were destroyed as a result of the reciprocal attacks of #ANA," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, according to the militant movement, the US air forces launched airstrikes in the same district and killed 10 civilians, destroying their homes.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.